Amazon Announces Faster Payouts, Discounted Shipping, and More

If yesterday’s news from Amazon’s seller conference seemed all about brands, regular sellers got some good news on day-two of Amazon Accelerate – including faster payouts and free access to multichannel shipping software from a service that previously cost $450/month.

Amazon said qualified sellers will be able to get payouts into their bank accounts within 24 hours instead of 3-5 business days through Amazon Express Payouts. It’s important to note that while it’s free now, sellers will have to pay a flat fee of 50 cents per Express Payout beginning in October 2023.

The other big news: sellers will have free access to multi-channel shipping software offering discounted rates from USPS, UPS, FedEx, and DHL – not only for Amazon orders, but for orders completed on eBay, Etsy, and Shopify as well.

The software was developed by Veeqo, which Amazon acquired earlier this year. “Previously priced at an average cost of $450 per month, Veeqo is now free for all sellers. Sellers who ship via Veeqo pay only for their chosen carrier labels, with no monthly fees,” Amazon explained.

“Sellers using Veeqo can connect their sales channels, including Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and Shopify, and access discounted rates on UPS, U.S. Postal Service, DHL, and FedEx. Veeqo’s rate-shopping feature imports sellers’ orders and automatically finds the lowest shipping rate available based on size and weight.”

Veeqo also plans to soon add new features at no charge, including Inventory Sync (“Automatically sync inventory across Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and Shopify) and Track and Purchase Inventory (“Veeqo offers a full inventory management solution that makes it easy to track and count stock across locations, manage bundles, and email purchase orders to suppliers.”)

Other news coming out of today’s conference:

Sellers now have access to Fulfillment by Amazon Dashboard to help grow their businesses in a single, accessible location.

Customer Reviews Insight (an enhancement to Product Opportunity Explorer) lets sellers assess the likelihood of a new product gaining traction with customers and lets them forecast sales potential.

This one is for brands: Sellers can access more detailed search-behavior data through the Search Analytics Dashboard. (“We’ve also announced the Actionable Search Insights dashboard that will provide insights backed by detailed data, such as the percentage of your queries that ranked in the top 1 – 16 positions, and the percentage of your queries that are branded. These insights can help you understand what actions to take to improve your performance.”)

Amazon Accelerate was held in-person this year with virtual attendance also available. The conference wraps up today.