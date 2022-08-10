USPS Hits Holiday Shippers for 3rd Consecutive Year

Online sellers will pay an extra 75 cents for each package shipped via flat-rate Priority Mail during the holidays, according to today’s announcement from the USPS. But sellers will pay as much as $6.50 extra per package sent coast-to-coast via zone-based pricing via Priority Mail (up from $5 from the 2021 holiday rates) or up to an extra $5.50 per package sent via First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground, and USPS Retail Ground, depending on the zone and the weight of the package.

For example, a Priority Mail Small Flat Rate Box will jump from $8.25 to $9.00 if purchased online (Commercial Base).

In another example, a one-pound package going to Zone 9 will cost $17.19 (Priority Mail, Commercial rate) during the holidays compared to $16.39 today (an increase of 80 cents).

The USPS holiday surcharge will go into effect on October 2nd, pending approval by the Postal Regulatory Commission, which approved the temporary holiday rate hike for the past 2 years.

The higher holiday rates will be in effect until January 22, 2023 – likely just in time for the next postal increase telegraphed by the Postmaster General yesterday.

The USPS said complete price filings, with prices for all products, can be found on the PRC website’s Daily Listings section at prc.gov/dockets/daily, though it was not visible to us when we visited the page on Wednesday afternoon. You can view the holiday rates on the USPS website here.