Amazon is running a new promotion for sellers who are registered with the Amazon Brand Registry – it’s giving them access to what it calls Premium A+ content at no charge, which can help boost sales.
Amazon described the feature as follows: “Premium A+ content offers new and larger module types in the product description section on the product detail page such as video, image carousels, and interactive hotspots.” It claimed that implementing Premium A+ content could increase sales by 20%.
Who qualifies for the promotion? Amazon said, “If you have published A+ brand story across your ASIN catalog and have had at least 15 A+ content projects approved in the past 12 months, for each Amazon store, you are eligible for Premium A+ content.”
Sellers’ biggest question: how long does “an extended promotional period” mean?
Amazon isn’t committing, instead explaining in its announcement that it would grant brand owners access to the Premium A+ feature at the end of each month. “If you meet the criteria, you will see a banner in the A+ content manager for access.”
The next concern from sellers – would they get sucked into using the feature and then end up paying fees before they realized it. Amazon had stated in the announcement: “If we announce a fee for Premium A+ content we will invite you to opt in.”
You can find the announcement and post your questions on Seller Central on Amazon.com.
One thought on “Amazon Runs New Promotion for Brand Owners”
Yes, just to get more revenue from the advertisements for Amazon shareholders.
Ads on Amazon does not guarantee you will get on top of the page, nor will you get a sale.
All you get is a very, very high ACOS.