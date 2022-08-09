Amazon Runs New Promotion for Brand Owners

Amazon is running a new promotion for sellers who are registered with the Amazon Brand Registry – it’s giving them access to what it calls Premium A+ content at no charge, which can help boost sales.

Amazon described the feature as follows: “Premium A+ content offers new and larger module types in the product description section on the product detail page such as video, image carousels, and interactive hotspots.” It claimed that implementing Premium A+ content could increase sales by 20%.

Who qualifies for the promotion? Amazon said, “If you have published A+ brand story across your ASIN catalog and have had at least 15 A+ content projects approved in the past 12 months, for each Amazon store, you are eligible for Premium A+ content.”

Sellers’ biggest question: how long does “an extended promotional period” mean?

Amazon isn’t committing, instead explaining in its announcement that it would grant brand owners access to the Premium A+ feature at the end of each month. “If you meet the criteria, you will see a banner in the A+ content manager for access.”

The next concern from sellers – would they get sucked into using the feature and then end up paying fees before they realized it. Amazon had stated in the announcement: “If we announce a fee for Premium A+ content we will invite you to opt in.”

You can find the announcement and post your questions on Seller Central on Amazon.com.