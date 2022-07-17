Etsy Jumps on Viral Video Craze with New Explore Feature

Etsy visitors must first land on a seller’s shop or listing before seeing videos the seller has uploaded to the site, but Etsy has created a portal called Explore that lets shoppers browse sellers’ videos for inspiration.

Etsy added the capability to the Explore tab of its shopping app. Sellers can add four types of videos: About me and my shop; How to use my item; How I make this item; and Memes and skits. The latter category indicates Etsy is hoping to capitalize on the viral nature of TikTok-style videos.

A help page explains how sellers can create a video post with the Explore feature – excerpt follows:

“With Explore, you can create and upload video posts through the Etsy Seller app that will be featured on the Etsy shopping app.

“Explore videos can include sound, and can be anywhere from 2 seconds to 3 minutes long. This gives you space to connect with shoppers and tell the story of your products.

“To start making videos for your shop with Explore, download Etsy Seller from the Apple App Store. Currently, the Explore feature is only available for sellers who are English speaking and are in the US using the Etsy Seller App on iOS. Additionally, your shop must be in good standing with Etsy.”

Etsy provides sellers with metrics to measure the performance of their videos, including Total reach, Total likes, Revenue from the post, Listing visits, Shop visits, and comments.

Etsy said the videos in Explore can help increase sellers’ visibility – over 5 million buyers can browse the videos on its shopping app, it said.

Explore is currently only available to sellers in the United States with an iOS device, but it said it plans to give even more sellers access to it in the future.

You can find the full announcement on the Etsy Announcement board.