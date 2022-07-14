Sponsored Link
Auctane Expands Shipping Solution to Europe

Auctane is offering its ShipEngine solution to merchants in the UK, it announced this week. The multi-channel, multi-carrier API platform is now available in the UK and will become available in France and Germany later this year.

Auctane owns a number of shipping solution brands including Stamps.com (also the entity’s former corporate name), ShipStation, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack. In December, it acquired European shipping platform Packlink based in Spain.

Auctane described ShipEngine as a standalone shipping API that equips retailers, ecommerce technology platform providers, and third party logistics providers (3PLs) with the ability to quickly implement resilient shipping functionality that offers exceptional delivery experiences for end-consumers.

It said the ShipEngine API is specifically designed to help with order fulfillment and shipping management processes that enables merchants to successfully ship more efficiently and effectively across online channels.

SOURCE: Auctane press release via BusinessWire

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

