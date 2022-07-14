Auctane Expands Shipping Solution to Europe

Auctane is offering its ShipEngine solution to merchants in the UK, it announced this week. The multi-channel, multi-carrier API platform is now available in the UK and will become available in France and Germany later this year.

Auctane owns a number of shipping solution brands including Stamps.com (also the entity’s former corporate name), ShipStation, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack. In December, it acquired European shipping platform Packlink based in Spain.

Auctane described ShipEngine as a standalone shipping API that equips retailers, ecommerce technology platform providers, and third party logistics providers (3PLs) with the ability to quickly implement resilient shipping functionality that offers exceptional delivery experiences for end-consumers.

It said the ShipEngine API is specifically designed to help with order fulfillment and shipping management processes that enables merchants to successfully ship more efficiently and effectively across online channels.

SOURCE: Auctane press release via BusinessWire