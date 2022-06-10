The USPS got approval for its proposed changes to competitive products going into effect in July. The Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) approved the changes on Wednesday.
The PRC had already approved the changes the USPS had requested for market dominant rates, which will rise 6.5% and includes an increase in the cost of a stamp to 60 cents. As we reported on May 6th, the changes to competitive products were not as impactful as those to market dominant products.
The rate changes take effect on July 10th, and going forward, the USPS will raise rates each January and July.
In a June 9th release announcing PRC approval for the July 10, 2022 changes to both competitive and market dominant rates, the USPS stated: “As inflation and increased operating expenses continue, these price adjustments will help with the implementation of the Delivering for America plan, including a $40 billion investment in core Postal Service infrastructure over the next ten years.”
However, the PRC is still reviewing its 2020 ruling that gave the USPS authority to accelerate the pace of rate increases for market-dominant rates, given this year’s passage of postal reform that eases the Postal Service’s financial burden. You can read more about that development in this May 30th Newsflash article.
3 thoughts on “PRC Gives Greenlight to July Postage Rate Changes”
They’re never going to stop raising prices, but could they at least start paying out claims when they completely crush my insured packages?! I’ve started insuring almost nothing, because I feel it’s a complete fraud. Denials are nothing new, but now I can’t even speak to anyone, and am limited to 250 characters for an appeal!
As the service drastically declines!
THIS HAS TO STOP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! What idiots are running this PRC and how do we get them fired. I’ve lost international sales, selling large packages and then my fishing rods. Even my small items have been priced off the market plus they just got a huge bail out and change in retirement plan, they don’t need another rate increase. I can’t hang on much longer and NO ONE cares about small sellers anymore.