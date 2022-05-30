Your Chance to Help Rein in USPS Rate Hikes

The Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) is inviting stakeholders to consult on USPS rate increases, and shippers have until the end of July to make their voices heard.

In its mandated review of rate-setting in 2020, the PRC did not give USPS full authority to set rates for market-dominant rates, but it did give it the power to accelerate the pace of rate increases, as this Government Executive article explained at the time.

But with the recent passage of postal reform that eases the Postal Service’s financial burden, industry groups are calling for the PRC to rethink its 2020 ruling. And so is Congress.

In a dry statement on its website, the PRC said in a nutshell that in response to a House of Representatives report, interested persons could provide input via email to stakeholderinput@prc.gov or by letter to the Commission at 901 New York Ave., N.W., Ste. 200, Washington, DC 20268 by July 31, 2022.

An association of industry players called “Keep Us Posted” had a more understandable take on its website where it discussed the PRC’s consultation process, saying it “should lead it to reconsider its 2020 ruling which gave Postal Service leadership the power to initiate postage rates that far outpace surging inflation levels.”

Keep Us Posted didn’t mince words, saying there were “grim consequences” to the Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s planned postage hikes and writing the following:

“If allowed to continue, these excessive rate increases will make mail more unaffordable for all Americans, as well as newspapers, nonprofits, and businesses that depend on the Postal Service. DeJoy’s plans will ultimately create more economic instability while hurting the Postal Service’s ability to keep delivering for our country by decreasing mail volume and revenue.”

The organization also linked to a petition that called for the PRC to rescind the additional rate setting authority granted to the USPS and begin a new review process. “Now that the Postal Service Reform Act is law, USPS no longer needs to raise rates so often. The American people deserve to gain from postal reform,” it stated.