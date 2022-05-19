New eBay Guidelines on Jewelry – Too Onerous, Say Sellers

eBay is instituting new guidelines in the Jewelry category next week, and sellers say they will impact a majority of listings. In a thread on the eBay discussion boards, one seller reacted as follows:

“Well, this will certainly clear out the majority of listings in the “Jewelry” categories, since it is highly unlikely that most of the sellers currently listing in “Jewelry” are sufficiently qualified to accurately specify the esoteric demands that eBay seems to be demanding.”

eBay said it may end active listings that do not comply with the new guidelines when they take effect on May 25, 2022.

Some of the new rules require certain words to be included in their listing titles. For example, sellers of a lab-created stone must include the term “lab-created” in the title immediately preceding the stone name. In those cases, sellers are prohibited from using the terms “man-made,” “lab-grown,” or other similar terms.

Another example: sellers of a natural stone that has been dyed to enhance the color must state the gemstone is “treated” in the listing title. In those cases, sellers are prohibited from describing the stone as “enhanced.”

In a comment reacting to the news, a seller said most users would have no idea what or if the stone is enhanced or not, nor would they be likely to know if it is man-made or not.

Another seller wrote, “Now they expect us to all be experts in gemstones.” Another wrote, “Selling jewelry is becoming way too restrictive for the average seller.”

Another seller pointed out that retailers like Target don’t mark stones as “enhanced or treated” or whether they are “lab created” when selling a pair of amethyst earrings, “yet, eBay expects this information if I resell those same earrings on eBay. A gemologist charges over $100 to evaluate a piece of jewelry which a $20 pair of earrings doesn’t warrant.”

In its notification emailed to sellers on Wednesday, eBay explained its reason for the new policy, writing: “Our updated listing guidelines will create a more consistent and reliable experience for Jewelry buyers, help them find the items they’re looking for quickly and easily, improve conversion, and reduce issues resulting from unclear or inaccurate item descriptions.”

It also stated, “You can help buyers find the items they’re looking for and make sure they receive orders that match your item description by listing them clearly and correctly.”

Among the other rules outlined in the notification:

“If you list a stone that is not an actual diamond, the term “diamond” cannot be included in the listing.”

“To list your item in the Fine Jewelry category, the Base Metal must be made from fine materials and the Main Stone must be a fine, natural stone. Secondary stones can include either fine or fashion materials.”

“Simulated gemstones are considered fashion jewelry. We will move items with simulated main stones from fine jewelry into fashion jewelry in October.”

You can find the thread containing eBay’s notification email and comments on the eBay seller discussion board.