eBay Collaborates with Snapchat to Make Shopping Snaps

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay integrated with Snapchat to make it easier for sellers to share their listings on the social media site. eBay explained how it works in an announcement on Thursday:

“With just one tap, create a Snapchat-ready design with listing details, an image, and a tappable link back to your eBay listing. Created in collaboration with Snapchat, this new template is ready to share as-is—or you can get creative with stickers, text, and effects to make your listing stand out. Remember to encourage your buyers to share snaps of items they’re excited about with their Snapchat friends.

“Explore this feature directly from your Active Listings, or any listing, on the eBay app.

“Ready to give it a try? Make sure you’re on the latest version of the eBay app and logged into Snapchat. Tap the Share icon at the top of a listing page or the Active Listings page, select the Snapchat icon, and start sharing!”

eBay collaborated with Snapchat on the new functionality and said it planned to expand the feature to more pages within the eBay app over the coming months.

Snapchat announced the news today, where it explained: “When a Snapchatter sends a Snap that includes an eBay sticker to their story or directly to their friends, the recipient or viewer will be able to tap the eBay sticker to jump back to the listing in the eBay app.”

eBay Snapchat integration

The eBay announcement is on the Seller Announcement Board. You can find the Snapchat announcement on the Snap website.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

