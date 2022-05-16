eBay Adds FedEx to Shipping Label Program in Canada

eBay is making it easier for sellers in Canada to ship via FedEx, announcing an integration with its shipping-label platform that offers special rates.

“The integration of FedEx technology gives eBay sellers a seamless, on-platform experience to access FedEx domestic and international shipping tools and services – all at preferential rates,” eBay announced.

eBay noted that it has a long-standing relationship with FedEx in countries around the world. FedEx Express Canada President Lisa Lisson said in today’s announcement that her company “enjoys a strong alliance with eBay.”

eBay described its shipping-label program as “an on-platform label printing solution that helps customers easily manage their shipping label needs on eBay without having to create individual accounts with shipping couriers” and described the benefits as follows:

All required information to print a label (such as buyer address and contact information) is automatically pre-filled.

Tracking numbers are automatically added to orders on eBay so buyers can stay informed with the progress of their shipments.

Including this tracking information helps with any disputes down the line.

eBay sellers can purchase a new label on a desktop computer or on the mobile app – whichever is most convenient for you.

eBay sellers will save time and resources by printing multiple labels in bulk.

For multiple orders to the same buyer, eBay sellers can save money by purchasing and printing only one shipping label instead of multiple labels using the “Combine” feature. This feature updates on eBay’s end as well, automatically informing customers and thereby saving sellers both time and effort.

eBay linked to a landing page describing its eBay Labels offerings, and you can find the press release on the eBay Canada Announcement board.