Amazon Extends Fee Reduction in Apparel for European Sellers

Seller fees are a good indicator of a marketplace’s priority, and Amazon just extended a fee reduction for third-party sellers in apparel categories (clothing, shoes, and bags) in Europe above a certain price point.

Amazon clearly sees fashion as an important category, and one that it is looking to third-parties to help boost its selection.

When it implemented the policy in 2020, it stated, “This change aims to help you expand your Amazon Fashion selection eligible for the Amazon Prime badge.”

The full announcement from Tuesday follows below.

Reduction in FBA referral fee for clothing, shoes, bags above €45/£40

On March 1, 2020, we decreased the referral fee from 15% to 7%* on the portion of the total sales price that is greater than €45 or £40 for clothing, shoes, bags and accessories that are sold via Prime. This promotion will be extended until March 31, 2023, and will be applied automatically to all of your eligible products that are sold through Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) or Seller Fulfilled Prime (SFP).

The promotional rate will be adjusted upward by 2% for the UK, and 3% for France, Italy and Spain because of the digital services tax.