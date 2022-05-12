Ex eBay Exec Who Sells Tactical Weapons Online Pleads Guilty to Cyberstalking

David Harville (right) pleaded guilty on Thursday to 5 counts related to cyberstalking. Harville is also the founder of Variant One, a producer of tactical weapons.

Former eBay Director of Global Resiliency and Security Operations David Harville pleaded guilty on Thursday to five felony counts related to the 2019 eBay cyberstalking campaign. Harville had been facing a trial at the end of this month along with codefendant Jim Baugh, eBay’s former Senior Director of Global Security.

Baugh pleaded guilty to nine counts on April 25th, making Harville the last of the seven eBay security employees charged by the government who had yet to plead. Five defendants had pleaded guilty in 2020, one of whom was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a year of home detention in 2021.

Harville continues to own tactical weapons company Variant One that he describes on the website as a “veteran owned small business with deep roots to the US law enforcement and Department of Defense sectors.”

He dissolved the LLC registered in California two months after his indictment on charges of stalking and witness tampering and reincorporated in Nevada, later adding his wife Heidi Harville as President of Variant One Industries Inc.

