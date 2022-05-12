Sponsored Link
Ex eBay Exec Who Sells Tactical Weapons Online Pleads Guilty to Cyberstalking

Ina Steiner
Ex-eBay Exec David Harville Pleads Guilty to Five Counts in Cyberstalking Case
Ex-eBay Exec David Harville Pleads Guilty to Five Counts in Cyberstalking Case
David Harville (right) pleaded guilty on Thursday to 5 counts related to cyberstalking. Harville is also the founder of Variant One, a producer of tactical weapons.

Former eBay Director of Global Resiliency and Security Operations David Harville pleaded guilty on Thursday to five felony counts related to the 2019 eBay cyberstalking campaign. Harville had been facing a trial at the end of this month along with codefendant Jim Baugh, eBay’s former Senior Director of Global Security.

Baugh pleaded guilty to nine counts on April 25th, making Harville the last of the seven eBay security employees charged by the government who had yet to plead. Five defendants had pleaded guilty in 2020, one of whom was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a year of home detention in 2021.

Harville continues to own tactical weapons company Variant One that he describes on the website as a “veteran owned small business with deep roots to the US law enforcement and Department of Defense sectors.”

He dissolved the LLC registered in California two months after his indictment on charges of stalking and witness tampering and reincorporated in Nevada, later adding his wife Heidi Harville as President of Variant One Industries Inc.

David Harville Variant One tactical weapon

Note: The government press release about today’s change-of-plea hearing will be added below when it becomes available.

See the following disclosure.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

