Amazon Touts Job Creation and Investments in Germany

Amazon touted its job-creation efforts in Germany this week, saying it will have 36,000 employees in the country by year-end. There were some interesting stats in the company’s announcement, including the number of seasonal workers it employed during the most recent holiday-shopping season.

The company said jobs in Germany include roles in logistics, mechatronics, account and recruiting management, software development, and computer science – and even “head of hip-hop.”

It also touted its investments in Germany, including €9 billion in 2020, and has over 100 locations in the country.

The full announcement follows:

Amazon is creating 6,000 new, attractive jobs in Germany this year

Written by Amazon

03 May 2022

By the end of 2022, Amazon will employ around 36,000 colleagues at more than 100 locations throughout Germany.

Amazon offers attractive jobs with prospects, as evidenced by its growth: the company plans to create more than 6,000 new jobs for “Amazonians” in Germany by the end of the year. This puts the company on track to reach the figure of 36,000 employees in Germany by the end of 2022. More than half of the employees have been with the company for more than five years. In addition, there were more than 10,000 seasonal colleagues who supported the Christmas business at the logistics sites last year alone.

For more than 20 years, Amazon has continuously invested in Germany and thus also contributes to the growth of the local economy. Between 2010 and 2020, Amazon has invested more than €36.5 billion, with more than €9 billion in 2020 alone. A large part is invested into jobs and the development and expansion of infrastructure – this includes more than 100 locations in Germany. Amazon creates new, attractive and long-term jobs, especially in structurally weaker regions such as Gera. Since the opening of the state-of-the-art logistics center in Gera in August 2021, more than 1,800 colleagues have found a new professional home at Amazon.

Amazon’s success also has positive effects on the labor market outside the company. Over 40,000 SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) based in Germany sell their products on Amazon. In 2020, they generated export sales of €3.75 billion. Overall, sales partners in this country have created more than 150,000 additional jobs – a direct result of their collaboration with Amazon, which provides them with the technologies and tools they need to sell their products to customers around the world.

Hardly any other company offers this range of jobs

There is a wide range of jobs at Amazon’s various locations in Germany, with jobs being created in all business areas and at all sites, from logistics to research and development centers. These range from logistics and mechatronics to account and recruiting management, software development and computer science, and head of hip-hop. Many positions are available on a part-time basis.

The requirements are correspondingly diverse: In addition to jobs for which no prior qualification is required, there are positions for career and lateral entrants as well as for highly qualified personnel from cutting-edge research. The four research and development centers are not the only places where experts work in areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Last year, nearly 750 people started at Amazon in the fields of software development, computer science and engineering. Logistics also offers jobs for specialists, for example in IT and robotics. By the end of 2022, 300 apprentices and dual students are expected to be working primarily in technical career fields in a training program in logistics.

“Our team is the heart of Amazon. We create a safe and respectful environment for everyone where it is a pleasure to work: Whether woman, man or diverse, with or without a migration background, with or without a disability, regardless of religion or sexual orientation. We have also always welcomed refugees,” says Rocco Bräuniger, Country Manager of Amazon Germany and already with Amazon for 16 years. “We are deeply rooted in Germany and are one of the major employers with many good and exciting job opportunities depending on your wishes and qualifications. All colleagues earn from €12 upwards per hour at Amazon, and we want to increase that further to €12.50 and more this year. This starting wage is just that for us: an entry point as well as an offer to continue growing with us. In addition, all employees at Amazon receive a variety of additional benefits such as employee shares or the option of a company pension plan.”

Comprehensive benefits package

Other additional benefits for all Amazon employees include bonuses, restricted stock units through Amazon.com, Inc, free life and disability insurance, a family bonus for parents, and the option of company pension plans and training programs such as the Career Choice program, which covers 95 percent of the cost of certain training courses. This creates room for development and career advancement. Read more here.

Amazon is part of local communities and wants to strengthen its presence

Amazon is committed to its neighborhoods – through investments, jobs and social engagement. With in-kind and financial donations as well as committed volunteers, Amazon helps where help is needed. An overview of our locations in Germany and how our colleagues are involved locally can be found here.

The company has set up the Community Fund in Germany to deal with the current situation in Ukraine. Through this fund, associations, non-profit organizations and institutions that provide basic care for people who have fled Ukraine can apply for financial resources of up to €50,000 throughout Germany. In addition, Amazon donates $5 million to organizations providing aid on the ground and doubles employee donations by up to another $5 million. In Slovakia and Poland, Amazon has set up two logistics centers for humanitarian aid in Eastern Europe in order to be able to supply charities with important goods quickly and efficiently.

Read more about Amazon’s investment in Germany and other European countries.

SOURCE: AboutAmazon EU page