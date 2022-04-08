Sponsored Link
eBay Ads Promo Hits a Snag

Ina Steiner
eBay
On Friday afternoon, eBay sent the following email to sellers advising them that it was trying to resolve technical issues sellers experienced when they tried to activate a promotion:

Subject: Technical issues with Promoted Listings Standard promo

Some sellers are unable to activate their promotion.

Hi (redacted),
You may have experienced some issues when trying to activate your Promoted Listings Standard offer on Apr 7.

We’re aware of this matter and our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. You’ll be notified as soon as this issue has been resolved.

Thank you for your patience.
Your eBay team

A seller notified EcommerceBytes, and we also saw a video about it from the Auction Professor, who described it as a promotion designed to get sellers to resume advertising through Promoted Listings by offering a discount:

