eBay VP Briefs Sellers on Shopping Trends; Will Expand Refurb Program

eBay Senior Vice President Jordan Sweetnam briefed sellers on trends that are driving shopping behavior. In a post on Monday, he talked about supply chain disruptions, high gas prices, the return of workers to the office, and other trends that are impacting how people shop.

“As people look to stretch their dollars, we are seeing even more enthusiasm for refurbished electronics and pre-owned inventory,” Sweetnam wrote. “And as workers head back to traditional offices in larger numbers, we’re experiencing spikes in a range of fashion items.”

eBay has seen “project car” listings grow 158% since last summer and is seeing strong demand in listings in the eBay Motors Parts & Accessories category.

Sweetnam also revealed eBay has plans to expand its “eBay Refurbished” program launched last year by adding new categories and more options for buying in-demand products.

“Regardless of the category in which you sell, momentum is up across the marketplace – today the business is better positioned for long term growth than we were pre-pandemic,” he said. “We are pushing harder than ever on what makes eBay special and are determined to keep this energy going,” and Sweetnam thanked sellers for making eBay diverse, relevant, and resilient to meet the ever evolving consumer demand.

