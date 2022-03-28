USPS Delivers Talking Points and Reveals New Supervisor Training

The USPS delivered the second in a series of talking points for employees to help them explain to others the Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s “Delivering for America” 10-year plan.

The USPS sent the 6-by-4-inch postcards to employees focusing on its efforts to “rightsize” the workforce. “Employees can reference the card when discussing Delivering for America with co-workers and customers,” the USPS explained.

The card described efforts to “foster workforce stability, invest in employees and make USPS a destination for careers through Delivering for America, the organization’s 10-year plan to modernize the Postal Service.”

Included in the talking points was the revelation the USPS was launching new supervisor training in 2022.

The USPS sent the first postcard (which measured 5 inches by 3.25 inches) in October. It described how the 10-year plan was helping the Postal Service prepare for the peak 2021 season and included a QR code postal workers could scan to view a video message from DeJoy.

This month’s postcard featured the following message:

Delivering for America

Investing in Our Employees

We are rightsizing our workforce to improve service performance and predictability: In 2021 we hired more than 185,000 employees – including converting 63,000 pre-career workers to career employees and backfilling the pre-career jobs.

We are elevating our front-line leadership capabilities: New supervisor training will launch in 2022 to equip our front-line supervisors for success.

We are implementing programs that improve YOUR employee experience: Our 10-year plan aims to significantly reduce our non-career employee turnover – which benefits ALL employees by adding stability.

We are making the Postal Service a destination for not just a job, but your career: USPS offers competitive compensation, retirement, insurance, and career path opportunities.

Like the first postcard, the month’s card featured a photo of a postal worker from Virginia – you can view it on the USPS Link newsletter website.