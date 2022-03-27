Etsy Upgrades Seller Ads Dashboard

Etsy upgraded the seller Ads dashboard based on seller feedback, it announced on Thursday. Among the improvements it cited: it makes it easier for sellers with a lot of listings to decide which products to advertise: “Now you can see more of your listings at once so you can quickly select the products you want to promote.”

What’s perplexing is that Etsy included information about “new” functionality that it had announced as launched a year ago. In last week’s post, Etsy wrote in part:

“Now you can see the click rate and return on ad spend (ROAS) for each of the listings you’re advertising. Click rate is the percentage of your ad views that result in a click. And ROAS tells you how much you’ve made from every dollar you’ve invested in advertising.

“These more detailed stats can help you better understand which ads are bringing you the most traffic—and profit—so you can make the most of your advertising budget. We’ve redesigned the page so you can see all these stats for each of the listings you’re advertising and added a toggle so you can quickly start or stop advertising a specific listing based on how it’s performing.”

Etsy had previously announced these capabilities in 2021.

Sellers who advertise through the Etsy Ads program would be well advised to see what’s changed in the dashboard to take advantage of any improvements.

Note that the Etsy Ads program is optional and is different from the Etsy Offsite Ads program. As we’ve previously reported, the CEO of rival marketplace eBay has told Wall Street analysts eBay is exploring “offsite ads” to further monetize the site, which could be modeled after Etsy Offsite Ads.