New USPS Surcharge Fees Apply to eBay and Etsy Sellers

The USPS is instituting stiff new surcharge fees on April 3rd that will devastate sellers of certain types of goods. eBay and Etsy sellers who had held out hope the marketplaces would be able to negotiate a deal with the Postal Service to exempt their packages got bad news this month

Etsy informed sellers today about the new fees, and an eBay moderator finally confirmed on March 10 in a follow-up in the Weekly Chat that the fees would indeed apply to eBay sellers who purchase shipping labels through the marketplace.

As we reported in December, the USPS delayed the surcharge fees temporarily after shippers found them buried in its 2022 rate-hike schedule released in November.

In this November 18th blog post, we explained what the fees meant for sellers, using an example of a seller of movie posters who would pay a new $4 nonstandard fee for a tube greater than 22″ and a new $15 nonstandard fee for a tube greater than 30″ – on top of the postage cost they would normally pay.

Etsy summarized the changes in its Seller Handbook today.

On December 3, the USPS had explained the reason it was delaying instituting the new fees until April, telling the Postal Regulatory Commission: “This brief delay is intended to provide the industry with additional time to plan and adjust for these changes, and aligns with our intent to be judicious in our pricing decisions and responsive to the needs of our customers.”

In responding to sellers in the March 9th Weekly Chat thread, the moderator said eBay’s shipping team would be making an announcement about the upcoming April 3rd changes but was awaiting some clarification with USPS. It’s possible eBay made an announcement on the boards, but there’s been no alert on its Seller Announcement Board as of today.

Despite wishful thinking, marketplace sellers will have to pay the surcharge fees for nonstandard fees if they continue to use USPS.