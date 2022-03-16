Sponsored Link
eBay Adds Payout Options in Managed Payments

Ina Steiner
eBay Offers New Payout Options in Managed Payments

eBay offers new payout options for Managed Payments, it officially announced on Wednesday. Payouts are how eBay sellers retrieve their funds from their sales earnings.

In addition to the existing daily and weekly payout schedule options, sellers can request payouts to be sent-biweekly or monthly.

eBay reminded sellers that they could use funds to pay fees: “Remember, choosing a longer payout schedule may mean that more funds are available to use towards selling costs such as shipping labels and refunds.”

It also offered a reminder that sellers’ banks generally take another 1 – 3 days to make those funds available.

You can find details about payout schedules in Wednesday’s announcement.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999.

