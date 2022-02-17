Sponsored Link
GoDaddy Simplifies Payments for In-Person Transactions

Ina Steiner
GoDaddy
GoDaddy simplified payments for sellers who conduct transactions in person, a growing phenomenon due to the popularity of sites like Facebook Marketplace. Now, sellers who display their wares at flea markets, farmers markets, and the like can use the GoDaddy mobile app without the need for hardware such as terminals, dongles, or card readers.

Sellers who are signed up with GoDaddy Payments can use a QR code feature on the GoDaddy mobile app to process payments from customers.

The company explained that buyers scan the QR code from their own smartphone and complete the transaction using their preferred credit or debit card.

“Each QR code is personalized and for enhanced security, the code automatically expires once the transaction is completed,” it stated. “And with heightened concerns around in-person shopping due to the pandemic, this latest feature of GoDaddy Payments offers a completely contactless way to pay, so more than credit card information stays protected.”

GoDaddy Payments noted its transaction fees (2.3% + 30 cents for QR code transactions—and just 2.3% flat for its POS hardware).

You can read the full announcement on the GoDaddy website.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999.

