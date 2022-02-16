BBC Watchdog Exposes Mass Produced Items on Etsy

It’s hard to know whether sellers should cheer or jeer an expose of Etsy by UK broadcaster BBC. A new segment of BBC Watchdog reports on the availability of mass-produced items masquerading as handmade goods on the marketplace – with a significant markup in price.
The BBC consumer reporter began his piece with an interview of a shopper who had bought an item on Etsy listed as handmade. But the buyer discovered the item had been sourced from a retailer and listed on Etsy at three times the price. “I felt a bit like a mug,” she said about feeling duped into overpaying for a commodity on Etsy.
While sellers who adhere to the site’s policies want Etsy to be pressured to do more to rid the site of mass-produced goods, it was clear some sellers had grave concerns about the ramifications the BBC expose could have on their own sales.
In a tweet responding to the BBC about its segment, a seller said she was pleased to see it call out the resellers, “but hope potential customers aren’t put off from coming over to look at genuine sellers.”
Etsy told the BBC Watchdog it used a combination of human and automated systems to remove items that violate its policies. It said reselling was not allowed on its site and said it was expanding and strengthening its programs.
Sellers discussed the television broadcast on the Etsy discussion boards. One seller said Etsy was “drowning” in items that break the sites rules. “It’s much, much worse than it’s ever been, and the fact that Amazon chucked off a load of resellers for reviews manipulation is a big impetus for this sudden increase, as they looked for new outlets.”
“Good,” wrote another. “Media coverage seems to be the only thing that moves them. It’s ridiculous how non-handmade Etsy is. And vintage? Etsy’s never met her.”
Another said once consumers lose trust in Etsy, it will affect all of its sellers.
The episode aired in the UK on Wednesday, it will likely become available on the BBC website.
7 thoughts on “BBC Watchdog Exposes Mass Produced Items on Etsy”
A person on Etsy is selling ball cap style hats with embroidery.
I asked if the hats were made in America.
“No, made in China, but the embroidery is done here in America.”
So Sad…..and unacceptable.
If you think Etsy carries just hand made and vintage–think again.
It’s flooded with mass produced items from China and India against which bonafide producers of hand made one off goods struggle against.
Worse yet–there are counterfeit items too and Etsy does nothing about them.
It has become another cheap bazaar like Ebay–in fact Ebay’s ex CEO isn now at Etsy so don’t expect anything but the bottom line to count.
Etsy no longer cares if sellers offer mass produced.
Many sellers have left Etsy to set up their own websites so that they can offer their special hand made specialty items unhindered.
Etsy has lost its way.
No longer a place exclusively for handmade or vintage.
Tons of mass produced items against which bonafide sellers of handmade must compete.
A cheap bazaar much like Ebay now–in fact Ebay’s former CEO is now Etsy’s CEO so all that counts is the bottom line–not quality.
Still many fine handmade and one of a kind sellers there but they must swim upstream in all the junk advertised.
I could have told you this years ago. How has nobody including etsy noticed this yet ? I see the same items I am selling on Ebay for decades, listed on Etsy for years now. They are imported and mass produced overseas. I am sure millions of other items are also the same. I don’t know why etsy allows this.
Etsy has a BUNCH of problems. Most recently is merchandise like grocery store candy being resold in “Gift Baskets” and some of the sellers of this are even getting “Star Seller” ratings. Other gift basket things are being sold filled with resale items. Etsy has a policy all items in a gift basket must be handmade by the seller. The new sellers coming onto Etsy assume it’s another Ebay and don’t bother to to read ANY rules. Etsy expects other sellers to report the sellers that aren’t following the rules. Why should the compliant sellers have to waste their time for FREE to do a job that Etsy should be doing? Adding that reported stores are often in business long after they have been reported.
Also Etsy allows “Mature Audience” items that some sellers take to mean they can have porn style pictures in their listings. It is just not nice when you are doing an Etsy search for something you want to buy, and because of incorrect tagging, you get a bunch of pictures of peoples naked nether regions or suggestions of slimy used panties. Etsy has a LOT they need to work on, but they won’t, because it is all about the money.
Etsy should not exist.
it’s sad. i’ve been on etsy for a very long time. I can’t compete with bogus resellers.