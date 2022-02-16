BBC Watchdog Exposes Mass Produced Items on Etsy

It’s hard to know whether sellers should cheer or jeer an expose of Etsy by UK broadcaster BBC. A new segment of BBC Watchdog reports on the availability of mass-produced items masquerading as handmade goods on the marketplace – with a significant markup in price.

The BBC consumer reporter began his piece with an interview of a shopper who had bought an item on Etsy listed as handmade. But the buyer discovered the item had been sourced from a retailer and listed on Etsy at three times the price. “I felt a bit like a mug,” she said about feeling duped into overpaying for a commodity on Etsy.

While sellers who adhere to the site’s policies want Etsy to be pressured to do more to rid the site of mass-produced goods, it was clear some sellers had grave concerns about the ramifications the BBC expose could have on their own sales.

In a tweet responding to the BBC about its segment, a seller said she was pleased to see it call out the resellers, “but hope potential customers aren’t put off from coming over to look at genuine sellers.”

Etsy told the BBC Watchdog it used a combination of human and automated systems to remove items that violate its policies. It said reselling was not allowed on its site and said it was expanding and strengthening its programs.

Sellers discussed the television broadcast on the Etsy discussion boards. One seller said Etsy was “drowning” in items that break the sites rules. “It’s much, much worse than it’s ever been, and the fact that Amazon chucked off a load of resellers for reviews manipulation is a big impetus for this sudden increase, as they looked for new outlets.”

“Good,” wrote another. “Media coverage seems to be the only thing that moves them. It’s ridiculous how non-handmade Etsy is. And vintage? Etsy’s never met her.”

Another said once consumers lose trust in Etsy, it will affect all of its sellers.

The episode aired in the UK on Wednesday, it will likely become available on the BBC website.