eBay CEO Meets with Senator Mitt Romney on Small Business Issues

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone traveled to Washington DC to advocate for eBay sellers, he announced on Tuesday. While there, he met with Utah Senator Mitt Romney.

Iannone noted that eBay employs workers at its Draper, Utah location, as well as having thousands of sellers who reside in the state.

“We discussed ways we can partner on entrepreneurship in Utah and reduce unnecessary tax burdens on small sellers,” Iannone said of his meeting with Romney in his post on LinkedIn, his social media site of choice.

The Utah Senator has an unusual connection to eBay: Meg Whitman supported his run for President of the United States (and during his campaign, Romney emailed supporters asking them to auction their stuff on eBay to help the campaign through the “Mitt Market.”) Whitman and Romney had been colleagues at Bain (the same management consulting firm where John Donahoe worked before succeeding Whitman as CEO of eBay).

There’s a lot at stake legislatively for online marketplaces like eBay and Etsy, including postal reform, and 1099-K federal tax reporting thresholds – not to mention international issues. If you’re interested in learning more about eBay’s advocacy and lobbying efforts, you can find information on eBayMainStreet.com.