eBay Runs Promo for UK Sneaker Sellers

eBay is running a promotion to entice sellers to list their sneakers. From today (February 14) through February 21st, UK sellers can list sneakers and pay 2.5% final value fees, regardless of the selling price.

In a press release touting the promotion, eBay said searches for “sneakers” are up 927% so far in February compared to last year.

eBay UK said several sneaker drops (releases of new sneakers) planned for February will increase demand further. In fact, the press release touted, “eBay predicts Valentine’s drops, Michael Jordan’s birthday & NBA All Star Weekend will send sneaker market into a February Frenzy.”

The most popular sneakers on eBay based on sales in the past year include the following:

Nike Air Force 1 Low 07 White

Nike Dunk Low Retro Black White Panda

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Light

Air Jordan 4 Retro Lightning (2021)

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Bred 2017

Jordan 1 Retro High OG Patent Bred

Nike Air Force 1 07 Triple White

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 MX Rock

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Beluga Reflective

Air Jordan 11 Retro Cool Grey 2021

eBay has rolled out a vertical strategy in which it introduces special fees and programs in certain categories, including trading cards, luxury handbags and watches – and the sneakers category. One way it’s working to drive sales in its favored categories is the introduction of product authentication.

In Monday’s UK press release, eBay wrote:

“Through the ‘Authenticity Guarantee’ programme, the most popular sneaker brands sold on eBay UK for over £100 will be fully vetted and verified by an independent team of industry experts – Sneaker Con – at no extra cost to the buyer or seller. The programme currently authenticates the most popular sneaker styles and brands on the marketplace, including Nike, Adidas and New Balance (also Reebok, Puma, Converse, Vans and Asics) in new and most recently, used condition.”

You can read the full announcement on the eBay UK corporate blog.