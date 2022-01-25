Want Walmart to Stock Your US-Made Brands?

Would you like to see your products on Walmart store shelves? Walmart invited US branded sellers to apply for its ninth Open Call, an annual event where its merchandisers vet American-made products for its stores and Sam’s Clubs.

Walmart Marketplace sellers will have early access to the event, which will take place at the end of June. Sellers should know that the requirements to be a prospective supplier on Walmart.com or in Walmart and Sam’s Club are slightly different than Walmart Marketplace requirements.

Walmart explained the opportunity as follows:

“Open Call is Walmart’s largest sourcing event for Walmart and Sam’s Club’s more than 5,300 stores and clubs in the U.S. We know our customers love buying products made, grown, or assembled in the U.S., especially when the items are from their local community.

“On June 28 and 29, 2022, selected applicants will have the exciting opportunity to pitch their new, innovative products to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club merchants for the chance to become a supplier for Walmart.com, Walmart, or Sam’s Club’s network of over 5,300 stores and clubs.

“In addition to one-on-one product pitch meetings, there will be breakout sessions with Walmart and Sam’s Club leaders and special guests where sellers and prospective suppliers can learn more about valuable topics and resources available to them. Many of the sessions will be held virtually so if you don’t secure a product pitch meeting, you can still participate in the event.”

Walmart set up a FAQs page with additional information for those marketplace sellers interested in participating. Included is a list of categories that won’t be accepted, including Books, Livestock, and “Products with ingredients, USPs, Description, or Name that include CBD or Cannabis.”

The early application window opens February 1 and will close February 25, 2022. In the meantime, Marketplace sellers should keep an eye on their email inbox or Seller Center for an exclusive invite to apply, according to the invitation post.