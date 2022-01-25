Domestic-Package Volume to Hit Milestone 4 Years Early

Daily domestic-package volume will hit a major milestone 4 years earlier than originally forecast by FedEx, the shipping carrier announced this week.

Prior to the pandemic, FedEx projected that the US domestic package market would hit 100 million packages per day by 2026. It now expects the market to hit this milestone four years sooner than expected, growing to 110 million packages a day in 2022 — with 86% of that growth expected to come from ecommerce, it said.

The news came as FedEx announced a new ecommerce solution in partnership with Microsoft that allows merchants the choice of offering additional customer experience options, including premium shipping options, seamless returns, and real-time shipping updates.

Together, FedEx and Microsoft are using tools like artificial intelligence and machine learning to extrapolate new insights from the 17 million packages that pass through the FedEx network each day to help brands deliver improved customer experiences.

FedEx and Microsoft joined forces in May 2020. FedEx Surround, the first FedEx customer-facing solution built using Microsoft Azure cloud technology, leverages AI, machine learning, and analytics solutions to proactively monitor the risk to FedEx packages along a delivery route, such as weather disruptions or traffic delays. The near real-time information helps FedEx keep shipments on track.

The new offering, FedEx data integration with Dynamics 365 Intelligent Order Management, is expected to be available to customers in the US in the second half of 2022. The details are available on the Microsoft website.