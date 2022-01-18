Amazon Warns Sellers to Shape Up about Shipments

Amazon warned sellers enrolled in its FBA program not to send canceled or deleted shipments to its fulfillment centers. Not only might it reject such shipments, but it warned, “Your ability to send us additional shipments may also be suspended.”

The new Amazon FBA policy will take effect on April 1, 2022.

Amazon is always about processes and efficiency, and in Tuesday’s announcement, it said certain actions lead to additional processing, handling and rerouting, which can cause delays. The practices by Amazon FBA sellers it frowns upon include the following:

Deleting shipping plans after you’ve approved them

Misrouting shipments

Sending incomplete shipments, such as shipments that are in canceled or deleted status

It included a set of guidelines it expects sellers to adhere to when sending their inventory to Amazon fulfillment centers.

Ironically, Amazon boards are full of complaints by sellers about how the company handles the processing of their shipments, from complaints about the length of time it takes Amazon to make sellers’ inventory available for sale once it arrives at the company’s facilities to reports of lost inventory.

“What are you doing about all the inventory that get “lost” after being delivered to the FBA fulfillment centers,” one seller asked in the comments section of the announcement post.