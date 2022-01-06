Are You Getting Your eBay Store Bills on Time?

eBay said it was unaware of any issues related to eBay Store billing when the topic arose during Wednesday’s weekly chat. A seller said they had seen reports popping up about issues where eBay billed people “weeks and even months late.”

The seller said it could complicate tax reporting for some people, citing another seller who said eBay didn’t process their December Store invoice until January.

An eBay moderator responded to the seller as follows:

“I’m unaware of a technical issue that would delay subscription charges like what you have noticed. I would encourage those involved to report to CS and request that a ticket be filed for review by the tech team.

“Subscriptions should be being charged on or around the 1st or 15th of the month, depending on the old billing cycle dates prior to eBay managing payments. The only exception I can think of to that would be the final month of a yearly store subscription, which would not be charged at all (since we bill in advance for that fee).”

The seller had cited several threads going as far back as September.

In a related post, an eBay moderator responded to a report in the last weekly chat (December 29, 2021) about a problem related to Item Specifics in the Postcards category for “Topographical – Canada” (a seller had written, “The country Canada appears as a drop down. No Canadian city is in the city drop down. I cannot find the regions of Canada in the drop down box”).

The moderator said today that eBay had addressed the problem and the fix should be live.