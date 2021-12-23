New eBay TV Commercial Revs Up Shoppers in One Category

A new eBay TV commercial will likely please sellers in one category, but it may have the majority of eBay sellers wondering if the company will broaden its approach to reach shoppers in the categories in which they sell.

eBay Motors aired the Let’s Ride commercial this month, according to a site called Ads of the World. Targeting automotive aficionados, it appears to be part of eBay’s “vertical strategy” to focus on a limited number of categories, including Motors, Sneakers, Trading Cards, and luxury Watches and Handbags.

The agency that created the ads, JOAN Creative, designed the campaign to celebrate the people, rather than the technology. “JOAN focused on the insight that eBay represents a human-centered antidote to “big tech,” Ads of the World described.

The campaign is part of a larger platform that taps into eBay’s community to tell the true stories behind the sales.

Amazingly there was no other information to be found about the campaign – a search of eBay Motors and eBay’s social media channels netted no references or promotions of the new ad.

Sellers are generally pleased when marketplaces use TV advertising to attract shoppers. eBay has done little to no TV advertising in recent years, while Etsy and Amazon have filled the airwaves with commercials this holiday season.

Feel free to weigh in on the ecommerce ads you’ve seen and what you think of the latest eBay commercial.