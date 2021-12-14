Etsy Star Seller Program Gets Stats and FAQs

The Etsy Star Seller program is getting new features, the marketplace announced today. First, it’s providing sellers a way to review the stats Etsy uses to measure their performance – specifically, their responsiveness to messages and their on-time shipping.

It’s not clear why Etsy waited to provide this information to sellers after introducing the Star Seller program 5 months ago, but it’s here now.

In today’s announcement, Etsy said that with the New Year on the horizon, “we want to make sure you have all of the information that you need to continue your journey to becoming (or staying!) a Star Seller.”

Sellers can now download a ZIP file that contains two CSV files: one for their messages and one for orders they’ve shipped. “From there, you’ll be able to see whether you responded to messages within 24 hours and which orders met the criteria for on-time shipping,” Etsy explained.

Etsy also expanded the FAQs for the Star Seller program and created a video on how the badge works. Etsy didn’t elaborate on what exactly it added to the FAQs, which can be found on this landing page on Etsy.

The page still says that Star Seller status does not directly impact the ordering of search results, though Etsy does display a badge for qualifying sellers. However, as we’ve previously reported, Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said he was considering using the program to influence sellers’ placement in search results.

You can find the full post on the Etsy Announcement board. Let us know what you think of the program and of the new stats and FAQs Etsy announced today.