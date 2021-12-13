Last Etsy Flash Sale of 2021- Mobile App Required

The last Etsy flash sale of 2021 is taking place tomorrow, December 14, 2021, with 30% off on some listings. However, there’s a catch: shoppers can only get access to deals through the Etsy mobile app.

In an email to shoppers, Etsy wrote, “Consider us a little birdie with good news, just for you. Our final flash sale of the year is tomorrow, and there’s only one way to shop – with the Etsy app. Download now, then check back for deals on the most creative finds. Chirp chirp!”

Shoppers should note that the sale is not sitewide. According to the fine print, “Sales terms vary; subject to availability and change. See individual listings for details.” The email subject line teased, “Tomorrow only…” and inside, Etsy wrote, “FYI: Get 30%+ off!”

The email included a graphic of a blue-colored bird chirping, which immediately called to mind Twitter, but there appears to be no connection other than to the “little birdie” reference.

It’s not surprising Etsy called it the last flash sale of the year – the window for getting items delivered before the Christmas holiday is closing.

The email also included the following tagline: “A community doing good.” Etsy began adding the tagline in marketing emails in October of this year.

In June, sellers had discussed the addition of similar messaging that appeared on their listing pages: “Shop on Etsy and be part of a community doing good. We are not just a destination for creative goods, we’re a community pushing for positive change for small businesses, people and the planet.” Sellers believed the message was part of a test, since it only appeared on some people’s listings.

Etsy continues to display a “Let’s be friends” tagline in emails next to social media buttons for Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter, which has been there for at least a few years.

If you have thoughts about Etsy email marketing, holiday sales, and taglines, chime in in the comments below.