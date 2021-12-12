All eBay Stores Can Now Upload Videos

eBay announced in March it was adding the ability for sellers to add video to their Stores, and on Thursday, it announced the capability was available to all sellers with an eBay Store.

“You can add a video to your store introducing yourself and your business. Consider covering what you sell, how long you’ve been in business, what your workplace looks like etc.,” eBay told sellers on Thursday.

Many ecommerce platforms allow sellers to upload videos to their product listings. However, eBay has limited that capability to sellers who have access through its API, either directly or through a third-party service, which has severely limited videos in listings.

Videos are a popular format and are known to drive more engagement and purchases, eBay told sellers. “To upload a video to your store, visit the Edit Store page. You can access this page from Seller Hub, under the Store tab.”

On a help page, eBay explained how Store owners could add video:

1) Select the Store tab in Seller Hub.

2) Go to the About section and select Add video.

3) In the pop up, choose your video.

4) Once your video is uploaded you’ll see a message saying that the file is being reviewed. This review typically takes 48 hours.

5) Once your video is ready to be uploaded, select Publish.

The first frame of your video will be the image customers first see.

Your video should be in .MP4 or .MOV format, less than 150MB, and comply with eBay’s Images, videos and text policy.

eBay mentioned several third-party services for video creation and editing: Canva, iMovie, Magisto, Vimeo, VistaCreate(Crello), and WeVideo.

