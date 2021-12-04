eBay Accidentally Cancels Bids and then Suspends Accounts en Masse

eBay accidentally cancelled bids on some users’ accounts, and then suspended the accounts altogether. The reports came in through posts on the eBay discussion boards and on the Down Detector board for reporting technical issues across the Web – with some of them saying they were unable to get assistance from eBay customer support.

The issue comes as eBay’s buyer base declines. eBay exited the third quarter with a 5% decline in the number of active buyers (and a 10% decline in sales, year-over-year).

“My Account was suspended for no reason and no reason given, can even get anyone to answer the questions as to why,” one person wrote on December 3 at 3:14 pm on the Down Detector page dedicated to eBay glitches.

At 7:46 pm, another person wrote, “Getting messages ‘bids’ were cancelled on items that were buy now two months ago then they suspended my account and won’t give me a reason why.”

At 9:02 pm, yet another person wrote, “I’m having the same issue about my account being suspended indefinitely. Can’t reach a human. Only get canned replies via email. Very frustrating.”

eBay customers also reported the issue on its discussion boards. One user said it was too distressing and said they would stop using eBay. In the thread titled, “Account Permanently suspended – then suddenly reinstated overnight,” the user wrote at 4:53 am this morning:

“Yesterday out of the blue I get an email from eBay stating that my account is permanently suspended and offered zero reason why. There should be no reason, I’ve been a stellar eBay’er for like 15 years..so I was shocked. I did a chat with CS and after they gave me a “2-3 minutes to review” my account message, came back with standard canned response. Yea you’re suspended, it’s permanent, nothing you can do and we won’t tell you why.

“Fine, to be honest. eBay fees are way too high anyway, I rarely sell on it anymore.

“Suddenly, overnight another email. “We’re pleased to let you know that your account is reinstated. ” Really eBay? Can you be any more dramatic? You showed me what you truly feel about your customers so don’t expect any revenue from me. I’ve suspended YOU – and it is permanent. I’m sorry, and I know this is difficult but we have to part ways.”

eBay did not announce the problem on the Seller Announcement board, but it did post a thread on its discussion boards yesterday (December 3) at 9:33 pm:

“Earlier today, a number of eBay accounts were inadvertently suspended. The issue should be resolved in the next few hours and any sellers who need to take action will be contacted. We regret any concern this may have caused.”

That post makes no mention of cancelled bids – and there’s no way to know if sellers were negatively impacted by lower bidding activity as a result. (We saw buyers mention cancellations were on bids on auctions that had already ended.) eBay locked the thread, leaving buyers and sellers impacted by the technical glitches who might have questions high and dry.