Etsy Gets Granular with Holiday Shopping Delivery Estimates

Etsy has been keeping sellers informed about shipping matters as holiday shopping ramps up, and today the marketplace updated sellers on a seasonal change in how it displays holiday shopping delivery estimates to shoppers.

As it did last year, Etsy will look at how long packages are taking to arrive between seller and buyer zip codes. “If there are delays on that specific route, we’ll update estimated delivery dates on listings that use calculated shipping profiles to let your customers know.”

During the regular season, Etsy takes information from sellers’ shipping profiles including processing times, shipping carrier information, and mail class, and combines it with its transit time data. “We look at all the data we have about millions of Etsy orders, which helps us quickly spot any delays and make adjustments to transit times to give buyers the more accurate information about when to expect their orders.”

This time of year, Etsy explained, it uses “actual events like carrier delays to inform the estimated delivery dates we show shoppers.” Showing delivery estimates at the listing level means it can give shoppers more up-to-date estimated info they need before making their purchase, without turning away holiday shoppers who aren’t seeing delays in their zip code.

Every year online shoppers are concerned about getting gifts in time for Christmas and holiday events. This year, the media has been inundating viewers about supply chain issues that may lead to product shortages and delivery delays, and that could have an impact on late and last-minute shopping.

Etsy offered advice to sellers, including to keep processing times up-to-date and to ship orders on time. In addition, sellers should only mark orders as complete when they’re with the shipping carrier to avoid buyer confusion, Etsy warned.

See the full post on the Etsy Announcement board, where it included a link to information on how to adjust processing times in shipping profiles and a link to learn more about estimated delivery dates on Etsy.