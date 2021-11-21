eBay Says Holiday Shipping Is on Track

Five weeks ahead of Christmas, eBay said holiday shipping is on track. “We’ve seen strong on-time delivery performance from both USPS and UPS,” eBay’s shipping team wrote in a post on the Seller Announcement board on Friday.

It said FedEx’s on-time delivery numbers were showing significant improvement.

eBay International Standard Delivery and the eBay Global Shipping Program’s delivery times remain reliable and competitive against other services, and it made a special point of noting that the former service continues to serve Australia and New Zealand.

eBay is in constant communication with the carriers, it said, looking at volume trends, tracking scans, and other network data.

Sellers do not need to adjust their handling times to account for delays – “We continue to make adjustments to delivery date estimates to ensure buyers have the most accurate expectation based on current trends.”

It also said it would always give sellers credit for on-time shipping if there is an acceptance scan within the stated handling time.

You can see the full post on the eBay Seller Announcement board.