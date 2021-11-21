Sponsored Link
eBay Says Holiday Shipping Is on Track

Ina Steiner
Five weeks ahead of Christmas, eBay said holiday shipping is on track. “We’ve seen strong on-time delivery performance from both USPS and UPS,” eBay’s shipping team wrote in a post on the Seller Announcement board on Friday.

It said FedEx’s on-time delivery numbers were showing significant improvement.

eBay International Standard Delivery and the eBay Global Shipping Program’s delivery times remain reliable and competitive against other services, and it made a special point of noting that the former service continues to serve Australia and New Zealand.

eBay is in constant communication with the carriers, it said, looking at volume trends, tracking scans, and other network data.

Sellers do not need to adjust their handling times to account for delays – “We continue to make adjustments to delivery date estimates to ensure buyers have the most accurate expectation based on current trends.”

It also said it would always give sellers credit for on-time shipping if there is an acceptance scan within the stated handling time.

You can see the full post on the eBay Seller Announcement board.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

