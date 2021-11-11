Boosting Seller Information on eBay Mobile Web

eBay is changing how it displays seller info on mobile devices. A seller’s name, logo, and feedback rating will now appear directly under the listing title on eBay mobile web, which eBay said would give greater visibility to a seller’s brand and business. (That’s not to be confused with how eBay displays information to shoppers who use its mobile app on their devices, which it did not address in this week’s announcement.)

“You’ll also see your overall seller feedback and your most recent feedback comments displayed more prominently in the “About this seller” section,” it explained.

eBay said it was also making a seller’s Store more visible to shoppers using the mobile web to search its site. “Buyers on mobile web will now see a link to your Store in the “About this seller” section of the View Item page.

A graphic included in the announcement showed what an eBay listing used to look like on the mobile web and what it looks like now. The product is for a grey tee shirt.

The “before” screenshot shows the following information:

Grey tee shirt Men's soft 100% cotton comfortable all sizes

$35.00 + free shipping

Est. Delivery Fri, Dec 25

The “after” screenshot (Today) shows the following information:

Grey tee shirt Men's soft 100% cotton comfortable all sizes

jerrysteeshirts (25)

99.8% positive feedback

$35.00

Free shipping

Get it by Fri, Dec 25 to 94404

Another screenshot shows the About the seller page on the eBay mobile web view with the link to the seller’s Store.

eBay addressed the fact the change was coming during the busy holiday shopping season. “While we normally don’t make changes at this time of year, we’ve tested these updates over the last few months and have seen an overall positive impact on sales and conversion. That’s why we’re making these changes now, in time for holiday sales.”