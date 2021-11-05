eBay Loses Head of Australia after International Head Departs

eBay named Dave Ramadge its new Managing Director of eBay Australia & New Zealand after his predecessor left the company this month. Ramadge, who spent 10 years at eBay, was most recently responsible for the changes to seller protections.

Tim MacKinnon “is off to do something new,” eBay wrote in Friday’s announcement. Calling his time at eBay “incredible,” the company said over the past 10 years, MacKinnon led on critical initiatives, and it thanked him for his last four years of leadership.

The “something new” is the top position at Providoor, MacKinnon revealed in a LinkedIn post where he admitted to crying in a team meeting as he departed eBay but was “nervcited” to start his next venture.

In February 2019, eBay had consolidated its geographic regions under one global leadership team led by Jay Lee, with Americas, APAC, UK, Central, Southern Europe, and “Cross-Border Trade.”

Lee departed eBay this September, and Joo Man Park replaced him, returning to his spot on the eBay leadership team that he had held until Lee’s appointment in early 2019.

eBay has made numerous changes to top executives since the abrupt 2019 departure of former CEO Devin Wenig and capitulation to the demands of activist investor Elliott Management, including selling off divisions such as StubHub. In fact, only one executive remains on the eBay leadership team from 2019.