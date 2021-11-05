Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

eBay Loses Head of Australia after International Head Departs

Ina Steiner
eBay Loses Head of Australia after International Head Departs

eBay named Dave Ramadge its new Managing Director of eBay Australia & New Zealand after his predecessor left the company this month. Ramadge, who spent 10 years at eBay, was most recently responsible for the changes to seller protections.

Tim MacKinnon “is off to do something new,” eBay wrote in Friday’s announcement. Calling his time at eBay “incredible,” the company said over the past 10 years, MacKinnon led on critical initiatives, and it thanked him for his last four years of leadership.

The “something new” is the top position at Providoor, MacKinnon revealed in a LinkedIn post where he admitted to crying in a team meeting as he departed eBay but was “nervcited” to start his next venture.

In February 2019, eBay had consolidated its geographic regions under one global leadership team led by Jay Lee, with Americas, APAC, UK, Central, Southern Europe, and “Cross-Border Trade.”

Lee departed eBay this September, and Joo Man Park replaced him, returning to his spot on the eBay leadership team that he had held until Lee’s appointment in early 2019.

eBay has made numerous changes to top executives since the abrupt 2019 departure of former CEO Devin Wenig and capitulation to the demands of activist investor Elliott Management, including selling off divisions such as StubHub. In fact, only one executive remains on the eBay leadership team from 2019.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply