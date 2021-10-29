eBay Raises Shipping for Items Going to Australia, New Zealand

eBay is raising shipping rates for packages going to Australia and New Zealand using its eBay International Standard Delivery Service (not to be confused with eBay’s Global Shipping Program). The company blamed “increased international shipping costs” to those countries as the reason for the rate increase.

The higher rates take effect on Sunday, October 31st, and eBay called the rate increase “temporary.”

“While this rate increase is temporary, it will remain in effect until further notice. We will continue to evaluate the best possible ways to continue services to all countries served by our international shipping programs, including those impacted by other service interruptions. And, we will continue to post shipping updates throughout the holiday season.”

eBay International Standard Delivery Service supports shipments to over 210 countries. On a dedicated landing page, eBay says the service incorporates multiple shipping services. “As a result, there may instances where you are provided a USPS international shipping label and will ship the package directly to your international buyer. In other situations, we will provide you with a USPS domestic service shipping label addressed to eBay’s trusted warehouse partners. These partners will screen packages and then forward them to your international buyers around the world. In both scenarios, you and your buyers can track the entire transaction via eBay.com or trackmyshipment.co.”

eBay said its international offering provides “better tracking visibility, and includes late delivery protections for standards, service metrics, and feedback.”

eBay posted the news on the Seller Announcement Board on Friday.