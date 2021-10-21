Amazon Launches ‘Local Selling on Amazon’

Amazon launched “Local Selling on Amazon” at day-two of its Amazon Accelerate. “With Amazon Local Selling, sellers can quickly and easily expand their multichannel offerings by listing products in Amazon’s store and offering them to local customers in designated areas for in-store pickup on the same day that they place an order.”

Amazon explained, “When making an order, customers can select in-store pickup and receive a notification when it is ready that day. Or, they can choose fast local delivery by the seller.”

Amazon sellers can offer in-store pickup for products and services in specific zip codes.

Customers can buy products from sellers for same-day pickup at the seller’s local store or choose fast local delivery.

Sellers can now apply to participate in Local Selling as the program expands this year and during 2022.

A “Store Pickup” tab for “Buy Online, Pick Up In Store” will be available on the Amazon Item Detail page. Buyers can see then where and when to pickup their items. Local delivery is also an option.

Pat Bigatel, Amazon’s director of local selling, said during a presentation at Amazon Accelerate that the feature is an extension, not a replacement for, national shipping. (You can’t limit a product to local only.)

You can find the full press release on AboutAmazon.com.