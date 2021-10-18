Walmart to Kick Off Black Friday Deals November 3rd

Walmart will hold its second annual “Black Friday Deals for Days” event in November, and it will reward members of its Walmart+ membership program by giving them early access to deals.

The first Black Friday sales event starts online on November 3 and continues in stores November 5.

The second Black Friday sale starts online on November 10 and continuing in stores November 12.

The third event will take place toward the end of the month of November – “details coming soon.”

In its marketing collateral, the retailer is promoting its membership program: “Members get exclusive early access to online Black Friday deals! Shop 4 hours before everyone else. Every Black Friday deal included! Join now at WalmartPlus.com.” (The program costs $12.95/month or $98/year, and members receive free shipping, excluding most Marketplace items.)

Shoppers can access the “Black Friday Deals for Days” website today (October 18), where they are reminded they can get their orders three different ways:

Pickup: We’ll bring it to you curbside or come inside to pick it up.

Delivery: Get your order brought to you from a store. Fees may apply.

Shipping – Get your order shipped fast via carriers like FedEx or UPS.

Walmart kicked off Black Friday savings on select items Monday evening, in addition to offering “thousands of deals” available on Walmart.com.