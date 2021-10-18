Sponsored Link
Amazon Seeks Pickers and Packers for Seasonal Work

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Amazon is looking for 150,000 workers to help with stowing, picking, packing, shipping, and more during the peak shopping season. Seasonal employees will help support full-time employees across over 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations that opened in the US in 2021.

States with the greatest number of seasonal roles include: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Amazon executive Alicia Boler Davis said joining Amazon in a seasonal role offers high-paying, part-time work or a path to a full-time position. Many return each holiday season or transition to fulltime roles.

“Seasonal employees are essential to how Amazon delivers for customers, doing important, rewarding work, while earning income flexibility before the end of the year,” according to the company in its press release on Monday.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

