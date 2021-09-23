Mercari Adds Features for Sellers

Mercari is giving sellers more room to describe their item in the listing title, it announced this week. That’s one of three new features it recently added for buyers and sellers on its platform.

Listing titles can now have up to 80 characters. “This means you can add more to your title description, making it easier for shoppers to find your item,” the platform explained. “Potential buyers will also get more details about your listing right away.”

A feature for buyers that could help increase sales is the ability to purchase in installments. “You can now check out with Zip to pay for your purchase in four easy installments,” Mercari announced.

And it added functionality for both buyers and sellers:

“Making some edits to your account info? It’s now easy to add and edit multiple addresses linked to your account. And when you change your password, we’ll let you know its strength.

“If you want to make edits to your profile, find what you want to change faster. This includes your profile picture, username, and bio.”

You can find the full announcement on the Mercari blog.