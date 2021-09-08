eBay Expands Fulfillment Services for Sellers in Germany

eBay is expanding its logistics and fulfillment services for sellers in Germany. Sellers can store their inventory in a fulfillment center in Germany or Great Britain, allowing for delivery of orders in 26 EU countries and Great Britain.

“Register your offers to be processed by eBay Fulfillment by Orange Connex and store your inventory in an eBay fulfillment center in the UK or Germany,” eBay advised German sellers in today’s announcement.

According to the eBay Germany announcement:

“The logistics service eBay-Sofortversand by FIEGE , which was launched this year in Berlin and Dresden, takes on the reliable and fast dispatch of orders on eBay and other shopping platforms. The service will also be available in other German cities from autumn 2021. Less effort for you, greater satisfaction for your buyers.

“The eBay Fulfillment by Orange Connex logistics service is expanding its offering for eBay dealers. The storage of your inventory in an Orange Connex fulfillment center in Germany or Great Britain is new. This allows you to comfortably process your deliveries to 26 EU countries and Great Britain despite all Brexit hurdles. Read more below for more eBay fulfillment updates.”

The news is part of eBay’s Fall Seller Update 2021, Managing Director of eBay Germany Oliver Klinck shared the news with sellers in a YouTube video (German language, naturally):

