eBay Adds New Capabilities in Fall 2021 Seller Update

eBay announced its fall 2021 Seller Update in the UK today. It linked to landing pages for other international sites as well, although as of this writing, the Fall Update has not been published on eBay.com.

Skimming the UK Update page, much of it covers changes to previously-announced features except those impacting category and item specifics.

However, it’s noteworthy that eBay is launching its cost-per-click ads to UK Business sellers.

One of the new capabilities that may appeal to sellers is the ability to send coded coupons to “buyer groups.” Beginning in October, sellers will be able to send a coupon code to previous buyers to encourage repeat purchases.

And launching in the next few months will be the following capabilities:

Sending a coupon code to some of your followers on eBay.

Sending a coupon code to eligible buyers that have expressed an interest in the type of inventory you sell.

eBay UK General Manager Murray Lambell appeared in a YouTube video announcing today’s Seller Update:

eBay UK differentiates between business sellers and private sellers – here’s a list of changes impacting eBay UK Business sellers (note the English spelling of words):

Listing & Promoting

Discover more about the new item specifics changes. We’re adding new item specifics in some categories, and you’ll also see some changes to category structures and item specifics names.

From October you’ll be able to send specific groups of people your customised coupon codes from Seller Hub.

As part of the expansion of the Promoted Listings portfolio, Promoted Listings will be rebranded to Promoted Listings Standard. You’ll also be introduced to the beta version of our new cost-per-click campaign type, Promoted Listings Advanced. This new version will give you preferred access to the top spot in search results, across eBay on desktop, mobile and on the eBay app.

Running your business

Learn more about the improvements to the eBay Shops experience, with more ways to tell your story and more ways to get buyers to your Shop.

You’ll find new updates to the reports in the Performance tab within Seller Hub, including the listing quality and sales reports. There are also enhancements coming to Terapeak Sourcing Insights to simplify your experience and give you a wider range of data.

There are some important changes to the access rights you can give to your account users, with new permissions for Multi-User Account Access accounts. Also, user-designated, trusted devices are now available for two-step verification-enabled accounts.

Category and classification changes

Read about the category and classification changes coming to eBay.co.uk in September.

Here’s the landing page for the Fall Seller Update for eBay UK Business sellers where you can find links to dive into the details.

And stay tuned to this eBay.com page where the changes are expected to appear later this morning.

We’ll publish a post on the EcommerceBytes Blog later today, but be sure to comment on the changes below. As we’ve obviously just seen the UK announcement, let us know what jumps out at you as you read it over.