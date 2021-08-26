eBay Raises Standard Envelope Rate by 2 Cents

With the cost of a USPS First Class stamp increasing on Sunday, eBay is raising rates for Standard Envelope, its service for shipping small, low-cost collectibles through the mail. No need to panic, though – the rates are going up by only 2 cents across the board.

eBay Standard Envelope has a lot of restrictions and is available only in a few categories: Trading Cards, Postcards, Stamps, and Currency and Coins.

The appeal of eBay Standard Envelope is that buyers and sellers can track items (on a limited basis) and it comes with certain protections. Basically, it’s between putting a trading card in an envelope with a First Class stamp, which doesn’t offer any tracking, and sending it First Class Package Service, which offers tracking but costs significantly more.

In Thursday’s announcement, eBay published the new rates for eBay Standard Envelope as of August 29, 2021:

A 1-ounce envelope increases from 51 cents to 53 cents;

A 2-ounce envelope increases from 71 cents to 73 cents;

A 3-ounce envelope increases from 91 cents to 93 cents.

Each category has its own restrictions; for example, sellers are restricted to sending no more than 15 raw trading cards per package per envelope, while sellers are restricted to sending nor more than 10 stamps or 3 postcards.

There are also restrictions on the size, thickness, and weight of envelopes.

As for protections, eBay explains: “You are still responsible for getting the order to the buyer in good shape. However, each eBay standard envelope shipment includes a $20 shipping protection plan on a single order and up to $50 on combined orders to help in case of lost or damaged items.”

You can learn more about eBay Standard Envelope offering on this page.

And you can read today’s full announcement on this page.