Etsy Requires Delivery Date Estimates or Else

Etsy sellers must provide all the details necessary for the company to calculate and display an estimated delivery date in listings or else the listings won’t automatically renew. The company announced the new requirement in July, which take effect next month.

The reason: to boost conversion rates – “We use these details to give shoppers an estimate of when their order will arrive so they can feel confident making a purchase.”

Etsy listings that ship from the US must include the following details: domestic shipping carrier, mail class, processing time, and zip code; otherwise, the listings will not automatically renew.

Etsy Vice President of Global Fulfillment Jake Hipps reminded sellers in a post on the Etsy Announcement board on Monday and explained how Etsy calculates an estimated delivery date:

“We use your zip code and mail class to estimate the time your item will travel to reach the buyer. We add this travel time to your processing time to show an estimated delivery date on your listings. If your distance from the buyer is 2-4 days and your processing time is 3-5 days, we’ll show shoppers an estimated delivery date 5-9 days from their order date.”

See Hipps’ full post on Etsy board.