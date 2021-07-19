PRC Approves USPS Rate Hike Set for August

As expected, postal rates are increasing in August. The Postal Regulatory Commission approved the changes today (July 19). The proposed price changes would raise overall Market Dominant product and service prices by an average of approximately 6.9 percent.

“Competitive” rates – including Priority Mail, commonly used by online sellers – are not impacted. But you better buy stamps now – the price of a letter stamp will increase from 55 cents to 58 cents; an outbound international letter will increase from $1.20 to $1.30.

There may be a fly in the ointment, however. PostCom wrote, “The new prices will take effect August 29 absent further action by the DC Circuit as part of an ongoing industry appeal.”

IMAG tweeted today, “With PRC giving its stamp of approval on the #USPS mid-cycle, above-inflation price increase on captive customers, this seemed a good time to re-share our infographic illustrating the price hike’s impact on international mail products,” and it tweeted an image of the graphic.

You can find today’s full filing on the PRC website (PDF format).