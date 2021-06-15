You Don’t Need Shopify to Use Its Checkout on Facebook, Google

Shopify is making Shop Pay available to any business selling on Facebook and Google, it announced on Tuesday: “Shopify’s one-click checkout will become available to all merchants selling on Facebook and Google – even if they don’t use Shopify.”

The ecommerce platform said that by bringing Shop Pay to all merchants regardless of the commerce platform they use, “we’re making an industry-leading checkout more accessible to independent brands at a time when finding and converting customers has never been more important.”

Shopify will make its Shop Pay checkout service available on Facebook and Instagram later this summer and on Google in late 2021 – over one million merchants across both platforms, it said – even if they don’t use Shopify’s online store.

While Shopify calls Shop Pay an accelerated checkout, for buyers it feels like a digital wallet, allowing them to save their email address, credit card, and shipping and billing information once so that they can complete their transaction faster the next time.

Today’s announcement follows the expansion of Shop Pay to Shopify merchants selling on Facebook and Google.

You can find the full announcement on the Shopify website.