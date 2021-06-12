EcommerceBytes Soundoff: Letters to the Editor – June 13, 2021

In every issue, readers soundoff about issues important to them. From shipping issues to payment processing, from fees to online marketplace policies, EcommerceBytes Soundoff gives you a chance to air your views.

Dear Ina,

Regarding the eBay adult policy changes.

The most likely speculation I have seen involves eBay’s relationship with Disney. They seem to be planning all sorts of things with Disney.

If they were so threatened by Dr. Seuss that they had to kill listings for those books…

Adyen is also possible, but you would think eBay would have enough clout to override any objections from that quarter. One would think they are a pretty big account for Adyen.

As always, eBay ignores the interests of their core business to go down some rabbit hole.

Someone should ask eBay who they think their customers are??? It is not the sellers, they are only the cash stream.

Bruce

Ina,

eBay parted with PayPal and now handles payments which take two to five days. They claim it’s cheaper, but holding all the sellers money they are making millions in interest plus the fees and never explained or offered alternatives.

R

Dear Ina,

eBay: Protecting top rated sellers who have 100% positive feedbacks 20 years should be priority #1. Forcing sellers to accept purposely damaged returns, then force refunds out of our accounts + shipping costs both directions = more than double losses for sellers!

Adding insult, sellers are also not allowed to leave negative feedbacks for buyers!

Who can take this site seriously anymore? Oh yeah, the buyers who want everything for free – or if not free, they will ruin it! Powerful kick eBay.

Diane

Dear Ina,

A heads up: Logged in on eBay this morning (April 22nd) and Seller Hub was enrolled without notice. I do not see a way to get back to the “classic” selling pages.

I can turn it off and get it back to the “newer” selling pages. I am not enrolled in managed payments either.

Rich

