Bonanza Invites Sellers to Join Advisory Panel

Bonanza created a panel of sellers last year to give its customers a chance to have a voice in the marketplace’s product roadmap and strategic planning, and this week it announced plans to form a second panel.

In Wednesday’s announcement, Bonanza’s Manager of Seller Happiness Shelly Breuer said the 13-member panel had helped the company identify what was most important for it to work on, providing valuable insights.

Breuer invited sellers to apply for this year’s panel and said members must be willing to commit to spending up to one hour per quarter answering surveys, providing feedback, and possibly testing new features.

The company provides an incentive to advisory board members in the form of a free month of Titan membership, which will be applied to their account at the end of one year (July 2022).

Bonanza also makes the participation transparent by displaying a badge in members’ booths.

But the biggest incentive may be the insight sellers gain into Bonanza’s plans for future features and services and the ability to feel their voices are heard.

In the announcement, Breuer said working with the seller panel over the past year allowed the company to accomplish the following:

Improve the eBay Importer’s importing and sync functionality.

Increase visibility for Bonanza ads in Google Shopping.

Improve Support service response times and instructions.

Support additional payment processors in addition to PayPal by offering Stripe to all sellers.

Help sellers fix listings disapproved by Google Shopping.

“We still have more to do, and the panelists were invaluable in helping us prioritize important upcoming improvements,” she said.

The deadline for applying to the Seller Advisor Panel is June 16, 2021, and participants will be notified the following week.

You can find details on the Bonanza blog.