Amazon Says Prime Day 2021 Will Help Small Business Sellers

Amazon Says Prime Day Will Help Small Business Sellers

Small and medium businesses will offer more than a million deals this Prime Day, which will be held on June 21 and 22 this year, Amazon announced today.

Among the highlights Amazon called out are the following:

  • Prime Day will feature millions of deals from top brands and more than a million deals from small and medium businesses.
  • Amazon is investing more than $100 million to help small business sellers succeed and providing Prime members with lots of options to shop small at www.amazon.com/supportsmall.
  • Members will get a $10 credit on Prime Day if they spend $10 on select small businesses from June 7 through June 20. More than 300,000 selling partners are participating.
  • Members with the Amazon Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card get an additional 10% back when they shop with small businesses.

Small and medium businesses selling in Amazon’s store represent approximately 60% of physical product sales. In 2020, Amazon invested over $18 billion to help sellers succeed on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day offers two days of savings on over 2 million deals across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, electronics, and more, the company said. “Prime Day will also feature the best in entertainment benefits and never-before-seen exclusives across Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and more.”

Amazon’s full press release can be found on the AboutAmazon.com website.

